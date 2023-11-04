Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 30.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 66,814 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $6,547,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $249,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $162.58 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.60.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

