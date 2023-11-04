Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Intercontinental Exchange has a payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

