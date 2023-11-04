International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 75.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $72.71 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

