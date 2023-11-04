Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $10.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $153,720.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,102,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,999,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.