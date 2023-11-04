Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th.

Invitation Homes has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Invitation Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 135.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INVH. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

View Our Latest Report on INVH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.