Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Raised to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

IONS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.23.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.84 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 48.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $207,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,561. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $173,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $207,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $834,603 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

