IPVERSE (IPV) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $92,310.93 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

