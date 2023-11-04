IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $253.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IQV. Mizuho decreased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.29.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

IQVIA Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE IQV opened at $197.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.