IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,658,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 1,058,978 shares.The stock last traded at $185.31 and had previously closed at $180.01.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after buying an additional 207,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after buying an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after buying an additional 102,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

