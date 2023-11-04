iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,714 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,424,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after acquiring an additional 240,051 shares in the last quarter.

STIP stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

