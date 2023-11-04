iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.37

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.37 and last traded at $46.36, with a volume of 612391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.31.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
