iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.37

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.37 and last traded at $46.36, with a volume of 612391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.31.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

