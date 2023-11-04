iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

