iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,993,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,077 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $104,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,135.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000.

IEUR stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

