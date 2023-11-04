iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.21 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average of $96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.