iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,367,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after acquiring an additional 270,888 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,421,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 199,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 143,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

ESML opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.