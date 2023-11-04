iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,529,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 34,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11,724.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 150,665 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.28. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

