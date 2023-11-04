iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,667,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 911,122 shares.The stock last traded at $25.99 and had previously closed at $25.47.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares Latin America 40 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

