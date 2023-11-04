iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Stake Lowered by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,132,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

