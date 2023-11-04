iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,267.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 613,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,776,000 after buying an additional 568,853 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after buying an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $135.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.61.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

