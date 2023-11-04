iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.94

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.94 and last traded at $89.89, with a volume of 478885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.22.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

