iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after buying an additional 1,380,116 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $273.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.91 and a 1 year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

