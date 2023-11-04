iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 811,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91,013 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

