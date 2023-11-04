Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Iteris from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Iteris stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Iteris had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $43.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Iteris will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 0.6% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 552,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 44,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

