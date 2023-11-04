Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Piper Sandler

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.70.

Get Itron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRI

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61. Itron has a one year low of $43.47 and a one year high of $79.99.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $541.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.01 million. Itron had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 295,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after buying an additional 104,199 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.