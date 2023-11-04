ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 251.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 52.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 52.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 33.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in ITT in the second quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $103.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.62.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

