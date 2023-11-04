Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on J shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.46. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $885,311.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,316,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,721,728. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.