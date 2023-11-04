Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.26

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 36669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Japan Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

