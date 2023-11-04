Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00.

STVN has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Stevanato Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of €32.67 ($34.75).

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €26.67 ($28.37) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.20. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €13.71 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €36.30 ($38.62). The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,534,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,753,000 after buying an additional 746,136 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

