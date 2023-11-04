JMP Securities Increases DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $113.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DASH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.05.

Get DoorDash alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $92.49 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $603,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 962,676 shares in the company, valued at $72,605,023.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $10,442,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $603,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 962,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,605,023.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,014,465 shares of company stock worth $80,595,254. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.