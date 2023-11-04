Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Shares Gap Up to $130.39

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $130.39, but opened at $141.23. Jones Lang LaSalle shares last traded at $134.69, with a volume of 323,156 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JLL. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 8.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.