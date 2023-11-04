JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.75.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE SAH opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $62.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently -85.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 34,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,846,385.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,107,274.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 38,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,992 over the last 90 days. 40.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 79.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

