JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.43 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Euronav from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.01.

NYSE:EURN opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. Euronav has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Euronav had a net margin of 45.95% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $311.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 43.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 156.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth $148,000.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

