JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Target Price to $115.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.02. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 9,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,038,652.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Stories

