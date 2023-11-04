JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,233,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,295,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,625,000 after buying an additional 60,457 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after buying an additional 443,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 373.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after buying an additional 574,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,778,000 after buying an additional 21,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

