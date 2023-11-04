JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0372 on Top Exchanges

JUST (JST) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. JUST has a total market cap of $330.94 million and approximately $110.76 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JUST has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JUST

JUST was first traded on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

