Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $237.65

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $237.65 and last traded at $236.13, with a volume of 25082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Kadant Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $244.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total transaction of $287,187.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 508 shares in the company, valued at $111,622.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael C. Colwell sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $432,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total value of $287,187.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,622.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,170 shares of company stock worth $1,798,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kadant by 70.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kadant by 62.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kadant during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

