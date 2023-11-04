Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on BZ. UBS Group cut shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BZ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun Trading Up 4.6 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 576,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 543.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 60,590 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 491,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 822,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after buying an additional 123,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

BZ stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 139.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kanzhun will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.