Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given New $253.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $250.00 to $253.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.77.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KRTX opened at $185.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.48. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $262,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $866,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $262,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,309 shares of company stock worth $4,644,205. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,784,000 after purchasing an additional 602,942 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,869,000 after acquiring an additional 551,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,289,000 after acquiring an additional 453,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,207,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.