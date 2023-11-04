Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Cut to $296.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $296.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.77.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KRTX

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $185.42 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $245.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.55 and a 200-day moving average of $197.48.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total value of $2,595,125.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $262,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total transaction of $2,595,125.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,205 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.