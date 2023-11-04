Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.86.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 16.9 %

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Karyopharm Therapeutics

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 41,140 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $50,190.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,070.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,527 shares of company stock valued at $35,187. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 42.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 175.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

