KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Buy

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.88.

KB Home Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $51.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.66. KB Home has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $55.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $513,230.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,124.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,178 shares of company stock worth $2,854,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,187 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,655,000 after acquiring an additional 684,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1,871.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,734,000 after acquiring an additional 584,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

