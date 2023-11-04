KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.71.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.06%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in KBR by 930.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of KBR by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

