Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion. Kennametal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.75-$2.15 EPS.

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE:KMT opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

KMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Kennametal by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kennametal by 34.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

