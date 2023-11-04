KeyCorp Cuts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $58.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MBUU. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Malibu Boats from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.43.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $958.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.53. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $65.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 58.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,730,000 after purchasing an additional 607,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,446,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

