Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kforce from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kforce from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday.

Get Kforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KFRC

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. Kforce has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $373.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.26 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 38.33%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 54.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Kforce news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $129,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kforce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kforce by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.