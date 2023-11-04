Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.26 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 26,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 57,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.