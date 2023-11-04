KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in KLA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in KLA by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in KLA by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in KLA by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $499.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $318.76 and a twelve month high of $520.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.69.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.24.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

