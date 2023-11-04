KOK Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.34 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. KOK has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016005 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,737.62 or 1.00065640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011250 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005910 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00669054 USD and is up 6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,675,628.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

