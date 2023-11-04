Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Kopin Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.47.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 45.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

