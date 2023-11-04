KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.15

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.15 and last traded at C$9.30, with a volume of 19683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KPT

KP Tissue Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.20.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$457.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.3196192 EPS for the current year.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.00%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.